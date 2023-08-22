HANNAM VALE OPEN GARDEN DAY SUNDAY OCTOBER 22

Hannam Vale Open Garden Day is taking place on Sunday 22 October.

Enjoy a delightful day out in a selection of special country gardens.

Collect your program from Hannam Vale Reserve and enjoy coffee, tea and heaps of yummy homemade cakes and slices at the Cafe.

After viewing the gardens head back to the reserve and enjoy a BBQ and market stalls.

Programs are $10 per person to access all the gardens with under 16yrs free.

Funds raised help to maintain the Crown Lands Hannam Vale Reserve.