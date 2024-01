The Hannam Vale Recreation Committee invites you to their Autumn Market, Sunday 10th March 2024 at the Hannam Vale Recreation Reserve.

Commencing at 8am there will be market stalls, classic cars on show, live entertainment from 9am and face painting for the kids.

The Bush Café and a BBQ will be available with tasty delights.

All money raised will go towards the maintenance and upkeep of the reserve.