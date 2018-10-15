HARRY & MEGHAN ARE EXPECTING!

Well, they certainly didn’t take long, did they?

Less than 12 hours after arriving in Australia for the Invictus Games, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry & Princess Meghan have made the announcement that they’re expecting their first child together.

The official twitter account of Kensington Palace, where the Duke & Duchess live, made the announcement just after 6.30 AEDST.

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

It was in May that the world was fixated upon Britain for the wedding of Meghan Markle, the American actress who played Rachel Zane for six seasons on acclaimed tv show Suits, to the 6th in line for the British throne Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Our congrats to the happy couple , and we can’t wait to see what that gorgeous baby will look like in 2019!