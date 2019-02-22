Hold onto your sequins ladies and gents! The new trailer for Rocketman has just dropped!

If you’re still humming all of Queen’s hits since seeing Bohemian Rhapsody, I’ve got some news that’ll have you heading straight down the yellow brick road!

Elton is heading our way for his last tour of Australia at the end of the year, but we all may get so see him larger than life by June! The latest trailer for Rocketman has just dropped!

The only way to tell his story is to live his fantasy. ✨ @TaronEgerton is Elton John (@EltonOfficial) in #Rocketman, in theatres May 31. Watch the new trailer now! pic.twitter.com/VUfoZ4YaA5 — Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie) February 21, 2019

The movie will focus on Elton John’s early years from being plain old Reginald Dwight right through to becoming the absolute superstar icon Sir Elton John. The film has a musical fantasy element, and if it’s anything like the man himself, it’s going to be W I L D.

Elton has already sung the praises of the actor who will be playing him in the film, Taron Egerton. When asked about the casting Elton said of him “I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.” which has gotta be a massive (hot pink) feather in the cap for Egerton.

Rocketman is coming to cinemas at the end of May.

Fun fact! This isn’t the first movie that Taron Egerton -who you may know as Eggsy in Kingsman- has performed an Elton John song! His Gorilla character in Sing! blows the crowd away with his performance of I’m Still Standing.