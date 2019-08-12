Hot Cross Buns All Year Round….Is This Okay?

It’s often a hot topic – Santa has barely left the chimney and hot cross buns are hitting the shelves months before Easter.

Well, now Coles is thinking about serving them up all year round! Coles is trialling four-packs of hot cross buns because of customer demand.

The supermarket giant sold 12.5 million packs of hot cross buns from the end of 2018 through to Easter Monday. And they say after they stop making them they have loads of customers asking for them. So what do you think is this okay? Or should the good old hot cross bun be saved for an Easter treating?