How to stay safe this bushfire season

We have already had some major bushfires in our area and it’s not even Summer yet! A huge thanks to our firies for all their help and hard work for keeping us all safe! They are still working around the clock to keep them all contained.

And here is four simple steps to help your family and family house stay safe in a chance of a bushfire, they are off the RFS website so you can find out more information if needed.

Discuss what to do if a bush fire threatens your home. Prepare your home and get ready for bush fire season whether its cleaning gutters or having a hose that will reach around the whole house – there is a full list on the website on what to do to make your home ready. Know the bush fire alert levels, you can keep up to date on the website or download the app and keep track of the alerts. Keep all the bush fire information numbers, websites and apps.

You can head to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au to find out more information.

Once again a big thanks to our brave and hard working firies in our local area for their help over the past few weeks.