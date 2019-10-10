HSC IS COMING!

One week to go and many year 12 students in our local area are getting nervous because the HSC is just around the corner.

All kicking off on Friday 18th October. Get your pens, pencils, paper and calculators ready.

But don’t forget, we are here to help! Here’s some tips I followed during my HSC to get me through it all!

Set a timetable: try and stick to your study timetable – I know it’s hard but it can help!

Reward yourself: study for a couple of hours and reward yourself with a swim at the beach or maybe a sneaky chocolate.

The syllabus is your friend: you’ve probably heard this soooo many time, but it the best guide for study and exam.

Have a study buddy: each subject have a little study group – I found studying with people made it easier.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions: I was always nervous to ask! I wish I asked more.

SLEEP AND HEALTH: this one is massive! Make sure you are sleeping well and keeping up your health – both mental and physical health. I know it might be stressful, but it will be okay in the end.

These are just a few of my tips! I finished school 5 years ago and times may of changed, but they definitely helped me. (Especially the sneaky chocolate)

GOOD LUCK YEAR 12! We are all thinking of you! You’ll do GREAT! – Gemma