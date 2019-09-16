I feel old! Heart throb, Jesse McCartney is engaged!

Jesse McCartney is getting married! He was a heart throb back in the 00’s!

Now I feel old! He proposed to his girlfriend of seven year Katie Peterson last Friday.

The couple were with a big group of friends when he got down on one knee and proposed in Beverly Wilshire hotel.

The whole restaurant went quiet when he got down and afterwards the party was on!

Congratulations to the happy couple! (Even though I’m a little devastated my first crush is now engaged)