Iconic Caramel Choc Paddle Pop back on the shelves!!!!

OMG, it’s TRUE! The official flavour of the 90s has returned today! It may be a little early in the morning for one, but I’m hungry!

Streets have announced that the number one of Paddle Pops (in my opinion) – the Caramel Choc has now been re-released.

The long-awaited comeback will only be available for a limited time from TODAY!

It’s available now at Coles and most convenience stores across the country.

I’m going out on my lunch break to buy 10 boxes! Sorry if you go to the same Coles as me and they have run out!