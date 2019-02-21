IKEA is giving you the chance to have a sleepover in one of their stores!

Can’t get enough of Ikea? Now you have the chance to spend the night!

You can enter a competition to spend the night at IKEA and get a relaxing night’s sleep – assuming the idea of sleeping inside a massive furniture store doesn’t give you the creeps.

The Swedish furniture giant is offering a competition for a “once-in-a-lifetime overnight experience”. You’ll be treated like Swedish royalty with a tailored “sleep zone” with your choice of linen and pillows. You’ll also experience a range of pre-sleep activities, including a Swedish massage, and in the morning you’ll be served an IKEA breakfast in bed. Just make sure you don’t get any of that Swedish meatball sauce on the sheets. Oh and it’ll take you 5 hours to leave in the morning…by the time you do a full lap of the store!