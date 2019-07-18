Instagram Will Hide Number Of Likes For Aussie Users From Today

Social media culture has led to a lot of people around the world judging themselves, their content and by extension their life by the number of likes, shares and comments they get on each post.

There are plenty of users who sometimes feel dismayed when they see other people getting dozens, hundreds or even thousands of likes when their own post isn’t going viral.

Well, Instagram is hoping to change that culture from today by taking away the ability for Aussie users to see how many likes another person gets on a photo.

From today, users will be able to see how many likes they get on their own posts but when they look at other people’s images it will just say a person’s username that you follow and then ‘others’.

It’s not an opt in/opt out system, according to Channel 7, and the change will be rolled out to every device that has the app whether they like it or not.

Instagram Australia’s Director of Policy told the Aussie news network: “The idea is to just really let you focus on the content and the experience of engaging without being worried or feeling pressured over how many likes a post has received.”

The update will also be rolled out for video views as well to make sure the switch is seen everywhere.

Credit: http://www.ladbible.com