MSR Entertainment and Moorland Hall will be hosting an Into the Wild Music event featuring 5 amazing acts, including GoldHeist and Jack the Bread Guy. There will be a sausage sizzle, coffee van and raffles with money raised going towards upkeep of the Hall. Entry is $25 under 16s free. Tickets on sale now from MSR Entertainment or the

Moorland Hall Committee. Doors open at 4pm

Sharings Caring!