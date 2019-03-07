Introducing the KFC Bucket Hot Tub!

Yep a giant KFC Bucket for you and your friends to relax in…that’s the latest crazy idea being cooked up by KFC innovations lab. Think it’s a good ideal? Then you can get behind their crowdfunding campaign to help this project become a reality.

Best known as the maker of the world’s best fried chicken, Kentucky Fried Chicken has also released exclusive products that celebrate the company’s heritage and its founder, Colonel Sanders, like the KFC Limited clothing line, the Colonel Sanders Cat Climber, and the Colonel Sanders Floatie and of course the popular KFC firewood that smells like fried chicken when it burns…mmmm . In 2019, KFC Innovations Lab was created to bring more of these ideas to life.

