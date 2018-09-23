IS KARL STEFANOVIC ABOUT TO BE FIRED FROM THE TODAY SHOW?

Could one of Australia’s most popular television figures be looking for a new job soon?

Rumours are circulating around the long-time host of Channel Nine’s Today show could be fired from his current position because of a drop in ratings and his recent negative publicity.

The Daily Telegraph has quoted an inside source at Channel Nine, saying that the 44-year-old is pretty much gone, and there’s nothing that can be done about it.

Karl’s divorce from his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn and recent leaked recordings slamming co-host Georgie Gardner have all contributed to the once untouchable top guy’s dwindling report amongst women, with Media analyst Steve Allen telling The Sunday Telegraph that female viewers “basically now think he is an a** hole”.

Former host Lisa Wilkinson defecting to Channel Ten after news broke she was earning less than Karl is also said to be a factor in the show’s decline.

But Stefanovic has broken his silence, taking to Instagram to share a photo of himself enjoying his weekend with fiancee Jasmine Yarbrough, brother Peter and friend Chris Waller.

Frontrunners to fill Karl’s chair include David Campbell, who hosts Today Extra, and Ben Fordham, who regularly fills in for the presenter.

