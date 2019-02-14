Is the Lady perhaps Gaga for someone else?

Earlier this week Stefani Germanotta, or as we know her, Lady Gaga has surprised her fans after announcing her split with Christian Carino. The pair had been together since 2017 and sources are not not saying much about the split other than

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,”

This news has sent gossip columnists into a frenzy though! Especially after Stefani unveiled a beautiful new addition to her back.

Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to “la vie en rose” by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose

A lovely tribute to her role in A Star is Born which is picking up awards left, right and centre this Summer. Or maybe something more?

Stories are popping up that there could be more than movie magic with her Director and Co-star in A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper with rumours flying he may take her as his date to the Oscars

Sorry to burst everyone’s bubble though, Bradley Cooper is ‘as good as married’ to his long time Model girlfriend Irina Shayk.

What can we say? No fairy-tale here, move along folks!