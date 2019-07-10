Is there any logo you would tattoo on yourself for free food? These 3 Aussies Did!

Ramen, you delicious, slurpy, salty noodle-filled bowl of happiness, we love you…but not as much as 3 crazy Aussies who have won free ramen for a year from their favourite Brisbane joint.

What did they have to do for this amazing offer? Oh, just get a tattoo of the restaurant’s logo somewhere visible on their body. Yep get tattoo of restaurant logo…get free ramen for a year.

One of those winners was Jo Thomas, who told The Project: “I think because the logo has such clean black lines and the shape, I could just add on to the tattoo, but 100 per cent I would keep it for life. I really like the tattoo, actually. I definitely don’t regret it.”

Yep she doesn’t regret it now…we think she’ll probably be over ramen and the tattoo by the end of the 12 months.