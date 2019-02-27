Is your cats personality a reflection of yours? A new scientific study says yes!

We already know that cats can be as neurotic as their owners are, but just how deep are the personality ties between felines and the humans who look after them?

Pretty deep, according to new research from scientists in the UK, Whether it’s good or bad news depends on your cat… and you.

If your cat is anxious, aggressive or lazy, a new study suggests a look in the mirror might help you understand why.

Research by Nottingham Trent University and the University of Lincoln in the UK has found a link between the personalities of owners and the behaviour of their cats through surveying more than 3000 cat owners. What do you think…is your cat a mini-me?