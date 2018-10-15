IT’S OVER! Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson SPLIT UP!

The romance that nobody understood yet still appreciated between Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson is officially O V E R!

TMZ is reporting that both parties acknowledged over the weekend that this wasn’t the right time for their relationship and whilst they would remain friends, the romantic part of their relationship is done with.

The former couple announced their surprise engagement earlier this year in May, just a few weeks after they were reported to be just casually dating.

Grande and Davidson are yet to publicly comment on the split reports — but Davidson appears to have deleted his social media channels. Their silence hasn’t stopped fans from reacting to the news.

this is us collectively about ariana grande’s and pete davidson’s split pic.twitter.com/qTa7GilhQx — 𝓀𝓅𝑜𝓅𝓅𝒾𝑒 (@markklamar) October 14, 2018

ariana and pete going to get their tattoos of each other removed pic.twitter.com/QUIPqNUrTk — َ (@twentyinepilots) October 14, 2018

Grande’s recently expressed she was going through a rough patch following the death of former boyfriend Mac Miller, tweeting a lot of personal messages and saying she needs a break from the public spotlight and asking “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.”

Grande cancelled a string of public appearances following his death, including no-showing a planned performance at a cancer benefit last week. Her manager, Scooter Braun, was present and told the audience he was “frustrated” Grande had dropped out but that she was “going through” things.

