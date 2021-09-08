Jane’s Secret To Footy Tipping

After 25 long, hard weeks of calculating, speculating, researching and tipping, the Taree Auto Group NRL Footy tipping competition has been run, and won. Albeit by an unlikely punter.

With 235 entrants who tried their luck and Rugby League knowledge, the tipping competition was always going to be a highly contested affair. And with a first prize award of $1000, it was going to be a serious payday for one lucky winner.

Jane lives near Forster and has finished the leader board in outright first place on 160 competition points. An unbelievable effort, and an amazing finish.

“I’m just so proud a woman won, I’m so excited” she told Jayce on the brekky show.

(In case your’e wondering, the best tipster in our workplace was our office extraordinaire, Michelle, who finished on 149. Jayce from the brekky show ended up tied on 17th place with 143 points)

So how did Jane do it? Studying the form of the teams? Watching countless hours of footy? Having a secret connection to the NRL? Knowing the Bulldogs suck? Nope, none of the above.

Jane used the most unconventional method for picking her winners each week. Hear her secret here-

https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/jane-the-winner

Now, was that clever, a good plan, or just plain luck? You decide.

MAX 1073 would like to thank the Taree Auto Group for sponsoring the competition, it was enjoyed by everyone, especially Jane

Written by Jayce Flaxman