Jatz voted Australia’s number one biscuit…What the?

The NT News has sparked a national debate with a controversial list of the 10 best biscuits.

Jatz came in at number one. Yes Jatz….what the? Come on we all know it should be the versatile Tim Tam. And there’s no mint slice on the list, you’ve got to be kidding. Take a look and let us know what you think…we think this story from NT News is a crock!

The NT News ✔@TheNTNews TOP TEN DEFINITIVE BISCUIT LIST:

1. JATZ.

1A. CHICKEN IN A BISCUIT

2 TRIPLE WAFER – CHOCOLATE ONLY

3. TIM TAM – ORIGINAL

4. MALT ‘O’ MILK

5. DELTA CREAM

6. SHORTBREAD YO-YOS MADE BY OUR NANA

7. TEDDY BEAR

8. KINGSTON

9. SCOTCH FINGER

10 SALADA