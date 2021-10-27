Jayce’s Mullet Mission

Jayce, if you’re going to have long hair, you might as well use it for good. And let’s face it, what’s better than a mullet to raise funds for charity?

Recently learning about the efforts of the year 9 boys from Chatham, Jayce from the Breakfast show was inspired to reach out to the local High School.

The clippers were out for the month of September as students at Chatham High participated in the “Mullets for Mental Health” initiative to raise funds for mental health research. These awfully daggy haircuts have become a staple at Chatham High, especially among Year 9 boys, who have taken to the hairstyle in memory of their classmate Liam Dyball, who tragically passed away in November 2020.

The school’s fundraising team, The Griff’s, had the goal of raising $1000 for the Black Dog Institute, and they made it halfway with a great effort- raising $500 in Mental Health Awareness month.



Enter our hairy brekky host. Jayce has had long hair for a few years now, which he mostly keeps up and out of the way. He offered to join the mullet brigade for a good cause.

By the end of October, locals of the Mid Coast had dug deep, and the final tally for the fundraiser had reached over $2,800. What an amazing effort and a huge thanks to everyone involved!

See how it happened here- https://business.facebook.com/MaxFM1073/videos/239644988067822/