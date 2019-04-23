Jimmy Fallon just assembled the Avengers in the best way!

The latest installment of the Marvel Studios Avengers series Infinity War: Endgame is hitting cinemas this week and every Marvel fan is obsessing while counting down the minutess until we can sit through the 3h 1m film. I certainly Am.

Well, thank Asgard for the gift Jimmy Fallon has given us only a couple of days before we get to feast our eyes on this cinematic phenomenon – Jimmy assembled all the Avengers in his on take on Billy Joel’s We Didn’t Start The Fire.

Pretty sure I’m going to make this my new ringtone.