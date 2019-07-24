John Bon Jovi’s House is For Sale and It has a Pub!

Three years after titling his self-named band‘s album This House Is Not for Sale, Jon Bon Jovi has gone back on his word. The High Point Estate, his 15-acre estate in Middletown, N.J., is on the market for 28 million bucks.

Bon Jovi’s six-bedroom and nine-bathroom French-inspired chateau was built in 1999 it’s described as having “sumptuous living spaces” and being “masterfully designed”.

There’s an elevator that runs from the basement to the second floor, a movie theatre, staff quarters and a pub called the ‘Shoe Inn’.

The stables have been converted into a loft-style recording studio, The outdoor pool and three-car garage are heated.

This house sounds like a bed of roses…but most of us haven’t got a holy ghost of getting 28 mill to make a purchase…we can dream