The Johns River Community Hall is holding their next market on Saturday 13th July starting at 9am.

Though the grounds are very wet there will still be a great range of stalls, positioned in and around the hall grounds, as well as great food, tea and coffee.

There is plenty of off-street parking, level access for all, toilets, and a children’s playground.

Everyone is welcome so go and enjoy a great day out at Johns River Community Hall!