Jonas Brothers Coming Down Under!!!!!!

As many of you may know, the Jonas Brothers have rekindled and released a new song “Sucker” (we will be playing it tomorrow).

And this had many people wondering if they were going to be doing a reunion tour and especially for us, if they are going to be coming Down Under!!!!

And guess what? THEY ARE!!! Joe Jonas mentioned that he would like to thank their Aussie fans for being patient for waiting for the return of the Jonas Brothers.

How exciting is that!!! Better save up your pennies ladies and gentleman. Not gonna lie, I was a fan of them when they had their TV show on Disney…