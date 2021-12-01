Kyle’s Mo-vember To Remember

Ah Mo-vember- the month of November dedicated to growing facial hair for men’s health charities.

Across Australia, mustaches are grown in support of The Black Dog Institute, Beyond Blue, R U OK Foundation, EveryMan, et all.

One member of the Mid Coast has gone above and beyond, for the third year in a row, to raise awareness, raise money, and raise spirits. His name is Kyle Brown, a local accountant in Taree.

With his amazing team at UpBound Taree, and support from his wide array of family, friends and colleagues, Kyle had set about the goal of $10,000 for various health charities.

Completing a swag of challenges and dares for those with donations awaiting, Kyle has danced, sung, and apprenticed butchered his way through the month.

Appearing on the brekky show recently, he reveiled to Jayce that his final feat, set for the 30th of November, would include a 100 metre dash of Taree race track wearing a Borat-style “Mankini”.

To help bring more donations in, Jayce offered to join the Mankini-Sprint.

Wrongly assuming that people would pay to see Jayce strip down, the sprint went ahead. And so did the donations!

See the Facebook reactions (and the sprint) here- https://www.facebook.com/MaxFM1073/photos/a.586241001449628/6502854119788257/?notif_id=1638305006603625¬if_t=page_post_reaction&ref=notif

Finishing November closer to $1500 on his final count, Kyle has done himself, the Mid Coast, and men’s health proud.

We look forward to seeing what he has instore for next Mo-vember.

Written by Jayce Flaxman