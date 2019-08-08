Kylie Jenner secret wedding????

Can I hear wedding bells?

Kylie Jenner has been seen boarding a private jet (no economy class for her, she’s a billionaire, duhhh), for her 22nd birthday with what it looks like to be a wedding dress in a garment bag.

It looked like the dress was poking out at the bottom of the bag. White, long and feathery… Could Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner be tying the knot?

Some are saying it’s just a stunt, as the whole Jenner/Kardashian clan is always in the spot light.

And many people were missing on the flight including all of Kylies sisters and Caitlin.

Awww I hope they get married soon! Imagine the insty posts!!! OMG!