Lansdowne Community Hall Markets

Posted on 29th May, 2024

The next Lansdowne Community Hall Market is on Saturday 29th of June from 8.00am to 12.00noon at 27 Cundle Road, Lansdowne.

Lots of stalls with lots of bargains, raffle and lucky door prize.

There will be free entertainment with Heath Watts performing his wonderful music.

Morning tea and barbecue available.

New Stall Holders Are Welcome and 1st time stall holders free.

Stall sites $10.00.

Money raised goes towards the upkeep and maintenance of the hall.

Phone 6556 7146 for bookings and further information.