Lansdowne Open Music will hold their next show on Sunday 27th October at Lansdowne Hall, 27 Cundle road Lansdowne, from 11am to 4pm.

Walk up artists welcome and is open to all genre of music. Backing band provided.

BBQ lunch and refreshments available as well as Raffles. With a gold coin entry.

Head along and enjoy a great day of music or even have a sing.

For further information contact Jenni 0431347772.