The next Lansdowne Open Music Day is on Sunday 24th of March at the Lansdowne Community Hall, 27 Cundle Road Lansdowne from 11.00am until 4.00pm. Walk up artists are most welcome with a backing band provided. Gold coin entry. BBQ lunch and refreshments available. Come along and enjoy a great day of easy to listen to music or even have a sing.

For further information contact Jenni on 0431347772

