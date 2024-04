Lansdowne Open Music will be holding their next show on Sunday 28th April at the Lansdowne Community Hall from 11.00 until 4.00. Walk up artists are most welcome with a backing band provided.

Gold coin entry, raffles, BBQ lunch and refreshments available.

Come along and enjoy a great day of easy to listen to music or even have a sing.

Further information contact Jenni 0431 347 772