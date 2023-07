Lansdowne open music are having their next monthly concert on Sunday the 23rd of July at the Lansdowne Community Hall from 11.00am until 4.00pm. Walk up artists welcome. Gold coin entry, Raffles, BBQ lunch and refreshments available. Come along and enjoy a day of easy to listen to music by local walk up artists. For further information contact Jenni on 0431347772

