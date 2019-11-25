LEVEL 4 WATER RESTRICTIONS NOW IN FORCE

Severe (Level 4) water restrictions have been introduced across most of the MidCoast Council region from today, 25 November, banning all outdoor water use and restricting business water use.

All MidCoast region town water supplies move to Severe Level 4 restrictions except for the Hawks Nest / Tea Gardens area, which remains on Very High (Level 3) restrictions.

Severe (Level 4) restrictions ban all outdoor water use. Residents can only use recycled, grey or rain water on gardens – there is a total ban on sprinklers or garden irrigation systems. No car or boat washing is permitted, and swimming pool top-ups are also banned.

There are many ways to save water and learn more about our water restrictions in our local area by heading to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Water-Services/Managing-Water-Use/Water-Restrictions.