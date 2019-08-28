Lizzie McGuire is back!

OMG! Lizzie McGuire is making a come back and I’m fan girling!!!!

Hilary Duff posted on social media over a week ago telling the world, Lizzie is making a come back! I cannot deal!

The return will be a series on Disney’s new streaming platform – Disney+.

The series will be a follow up of a 30 year old Lizzie McGuire living and working in NY. Her career is majorly taking off, she has a BF and possibly having the help from her animated Lizzie character too.

I can’t wait to see who is still in Lizzie life and where she has gotten over the years!

There is no premiere date yet… (I’m buzzing!!!)

Jamie Lynn Spears also took to her socials expressing her feelings about the Lizzie reboot, she wants a Zoey 101 sequel, but has never gotten the chance.

I was a big fan of Zoey 101 too, so I’d be over the moon if that made a come back too!