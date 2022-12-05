Local Singers Celebrate International Day Of Significance

December 3rd marks International day of people with disabilities. Promoted by the United Nations since 1992, It has been observed with varying degrees of success around the planet. The observance of the day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

On the Mid Coast, Dundaloo Support Services are a leading support network for those with varying disabilities. A “Big Sing” event to commemorate International Day of People with Disabilities was scheduled with support from another amazing Mid Coast service, Valley Industries, although bad weather led to the event’s postponement.

A proud member of the community, Nathan Moore has been an advocate for those with a disability, while persevering with his own. Diagnosed with autism from a young age, he hasn’t let that get in his way.Working at a local cafe and aspiring to a recording career are his daily focuses.

Recently speaking to Jayce on the breakky show, he gave insight into a disability that some may not know a lot about.

If you missed it, catch up here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/nathan-moore-on-max-1073

Nathan loves his country music, and will hopefully get another chance to perform live at the riverstage in Taree when “The Big Sing” event happens in December

Jayce Flaxman