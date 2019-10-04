Long Weekend is almost HERE!

Posted on 4th October, 2019

Long weekend, the countdown is on! Only a few more hours! Swimming, fishing, bushwalking, camping, shopping, the list is never ending!

What are you getting up to this weekend? There’s loads happening in our local area.

  • Old Bar Beach Festival – Saturday and Sunday
  • Pink Up Forster Tuncurry – Saturday
  • Great Lake Food Trail – Sunday
  • Lakeside Tavern Family Fun Day – Sunday
  • Loads of markets and live music at many venues on both Saturday and Sunday.

Just to name a few!

Of course the NRL GF is on too! Roosters VS Raiders this Sunday, who’s going to win?

Hope you all have a wonderful and safe long weekend. Remember double demerits are now in force and daylight savings begins too ! HAVE FUN!

 

