Long Weekend is almost HERE!

Long weekend, the countdown is on! Only a few more hours! Swimming, fishing, bushwalking, camping, shopping, the list is never ending!

What are you getting up to this weekend? There’s loads happening in our local area.

Old Bar Beach Festival – Saturday and Sunday

Pink Up Forster Tuncurry – Saturday

Great Lake Food Trail – Sunday

Lakeside Tavern Family Fun Day – Sunday

Loads of markets and live music at many venues on both Saturday and Sunday.

Just to name a few!

Of course the NRL GF is on too! Roosters VS Raiders this Sunday, who’s going to win?

Hope you all have a wonderful and safe long weekend. Remember double demerits are now in force and daylight savings begins too ! HAVE FUN!