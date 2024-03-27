Marine Rescue Easter Monday Market

The Harrington Marine Rescue are holding Easter Monday Markets, Monday 1st April 8am-1pm along the river foreshore on Beach St Harrington.

With over 100 stalls situated along the beautiful river foreshore, on Beach Street Harrington, they include crafts, fashion, local produce, homewares, and great food including the Marine Rescue BBQ.

This important fundraiser keeps them afloat and saving lives on the water.

This is a pet friendly event.