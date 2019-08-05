Meet Black Labrador Zero – Australia’s First Canine Court Companion

Last week South Australia’s first Canine Court Companion started work in the Adelaide court system. Zero, the specially trained black labrador, will provide comfort to witnesses who feel anxious and need comfort.

He will be accompanying children and adolescent witnesses, many of whom have been victims of sexual assaults and domestic violence.



The gorgeous and very pattable Zero has started a four-week trial, his impact has already been significant. And yes in case you were wondering, he does work pro-Bone-o…