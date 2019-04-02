Meet Chloe Hargreaves a talented young local artist helping to brighten the streets of Wingham

You may have noticed some amazing murals popping up around Wingham…..meet one of the creators, Chloe Hargreaves, a talented young local artist.

Tell us about how you started drawing and painting….have you had formal training

I’ve been drawing since I was around 12 years old, although I didn’t think of myself becoming an artist and I’ve really only decided it was something I wanted to do full time in the last few years. I’m self-taught, starting with doodles in the backs of my school books whilst listening to the teachers in class. One thing lead to another and I starting to draw for friends and family and once I felt more confident I started selling my art publically.

What medium do you use…acrylics, oils?

I used a range of mediums but rely on Uni POSCA markers for most of my works. They are an oil-based paint pen and are the easiest to use as they can draw on almost any surface being one of the most versatile pens I’ve found since I started drawing.

I have recently been using Annie Sloan’s Chalk Paint for the murals at Bent On Life in Wingham, which is velvety and very versatile when painting on different surfaces.

Tell us about the Wingham mural project

I approached a number of businesses up and down the East Coast via email with the hopes to receive more projects. Donna from Bent On Life replied with the hopes to make Wingham “The Mural Town”. So far I have completed 3 murals on the front walls of Donna’s shopped these include; Bessie the Cow, The Vine and The 3 Little (Flying) Pigs. We are currently looking for names for the 3 Pigs…if your listeners have any suggestions let me know. You can also see my Wings Mural artwork at Stacey Lee’s Centre Stage and Zentangle Mural at Townhead Fruit & Veg.

What artists inspire you?

One of my favourite artists is Lizzie Snow, she is originally from New Zealand but has recently moved to Canada where she has opened her very first Studio/Gallery selling her works. — www.fortyonehundred.ca

Australian artist Jess Lambert has a similar style to me & she’s probably my biggest inspiration, living and working in Australia but sending her works all over the world. — https://jesslambert.com.au/.

Where do you see your art taking you in the future?

I would love to collaborate with businesses small and large to create logos, murals or custom works to brighten their walls or empty spaces. In the future, I hope to travel and create but eventually settle, with my own studio/gallery where I can create and sell my art.

How can people find you and see more of your art?

You can find me via my socials

https://www.instagram.com/elusive_artt/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/elusixeart/posts/