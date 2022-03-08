Meet The Cast Of Taree Arts Council’s “Mamma Mia”

After many COVID delays over the past two years, Taree Arts Council’s production of Mamma Mia! is on track to take to the stage of the Manning Entertainment Centre in March.

Recently invited to watch a full rehearsal of the production, Jayce set about inviting the cast of the anticipated production into the MAX studio.

Lead actors Samantha Hancock and Alex Blankin discuss their on stage chemistry, local actors Dean Snook, Paul Eade and Simon Chivers introduce us to their fatherly characters, and Mid Coast supremos Jess Davidson, Kristy Bates and Amanda Gordon harmonize an Abba classic. Listen here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/taree-arts-councils-cast-of-mama-mia-on-max-1073