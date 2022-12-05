Mid Coast Community Theatre Brings Christmas Laughter

The Mid Coast Community Theatre describe themselves as a small performing arts group.

Regularly hosting auditions for productions and “come and try” nights, they bring a lot of fun to the community. Their recent production- a comedic take on Charles Dickens’s “Scrooge” is set to be a fun event – well worth the price of admission.

Jayce invited Community Theatre director Catherine Watson into the studio to describe what we can expect from this local production. They enjoyed a few laughs- catch up here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/midcoast-comm-theatre-on-max-1073

For tickets, click here- https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/a-commedia-christmas-carol-wednesday-evening-7th-december-tickets-451414692497?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1