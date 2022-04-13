Mid Coast Local Represents Young Women At Sydney Royal Easter Show

Local of the Mid Coast Gypsy Marshall, former student of Chatham High, has made an outstanding achievement on a state level.

The Agricultural Shows of NSW Young Women’s awards (formerly the Miss Showgirls competition) competition was held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show recently, and Gypsy had made the cut via succeeding at a local show level, then at a zone level. The next stop was the Southern Hemisphere’s largest ticketed event, the Royal Easter in Homebush.

Joining Jayce on the breakky show, Gypsy explained that here knowledge of agriculture and state politics were a few of the things put to the test while being judged in Sydney. Listen to the full interview here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/nsw-young-womens-finalist-gypsy-marshall-on-max-1073

The Director of Agricultural Shows NSW Jodie Gleeson told MAX 1073 how proud she was of Gypsy’s efforts, and pointed out that only a few local young women of the Mid Coast have made it to the national level in the last few years.

We wish Gypsy all the best in her future endeavors.

Written by Jayce Flaxman