Mid Coast Outreach Incorporated will be holding a Country Fairs on the 16th of September from 9-2.

All profits go directly to help those in crises in the Mid Coast LGA.

Shop 2-3 Lot 20 Wynter St Wingham

Chocolate wheel, raffles, sausage sizzle, bake sale, Music, Hoopla and Lucky Dips.

Somewhere in the shop there will be a 50% off sale as

Sharings Caring!