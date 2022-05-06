Mid Coast Pickers Episode #1- A DeLorean On The Mid Coast!

A new segment has just begun on the breakky show, and Jayce is in search of the weird, strange, and unusual on the Mid Coast.

The first episode of “Mid Coast Pickers” went to air this Friday, and on the weekly spot, we’re looking for people with something to show and tell.

First cab off the rank (or should we say the first unique American sportscar off the rank?) was Wingham local Gary Cox, who owns an original Delorean car.

Yes, this was the car made famous by the “Back to the Future” movies! Great Scott!

Gary explained to Jayce, that not only was he a fan of the iconic1980’s movies, but he was more so interested in the unique story of the DeLorean motor company.The rise and fall of DMC motors is an amazing story on it’s own- where an entrepreneur named John DeLorean envisioned a stainless steel-bodied, fibreglass-shelled sports car with upward opening doors that would take on American car giant General Motors, and things went terribly wrong for the company.

To hear more about Gary’s “accidental purchase”, and what owning this head-turner means to the community, listen to Jayce’s first installment of “Mid Coast Pickers” here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/mid-coast-pickers-1-the-delorean

To see this incredible vehicle for yourself, an open day for the Taree Antique &Classic Car Club will take place in Taree on May 15th.

Written by Jayce Flaxman