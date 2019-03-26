Milk? Sugar? Poo? Study reveals 1 in 5 office coffee mugs contain faecal matter!

We all know the workplace kitchen can get a bit grotty…but seriously we may never drink another office brewed cupper again.

According to a horrifying study by TotalJobs , one in five office mugs contains faecal matter because 25 per cent of people don’t wash their hands after going to the loo. Gross!

The recruitment company enlisted the help of the Hygiene Doctor Dr Lisa Ackerley to get her advice on how to avoid those horrible germs.

She said: “Whatever you do, don’t leave mugs or water bottles out overnight.

Water is not sterile, and bacteria will build up overnight.

“Ideally, bring your own mug and bottle to work and don’t share them with your colleagues.”

And your mug isn’t the only disgusting thing in the office.

According to the study the average office desk has up to 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.

People who eat at their desks are most at risk of picking up horrible bacteria, followed by people who chew their pens and those who bite their nails.