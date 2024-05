RSPCA NSW will celebrate 30 year of the Million Paws Walk this year.

The Taree RSPCA Supporter Group will run the event on this Sunday May 26 at the Taree Showground. Registrations open at 9 and the walk will kick off at 10.

Enjoy the walk with your furry friend, grab a sausage sizzle and win prizes all in support of fighting animal cruelty.