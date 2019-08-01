Mum Who Invented Gender Reveal Parties Now Regrets it and so do we!

Gender reveal parties are they still fun or are you finding them annoying? We think they’ve had their day…seriously some of the reveals are so over the top. If you’ve never been to a gender reveal party (what plant have you been living on) This is how they go…you get a room full of people together and you either pop a balloon full of confetti or slice a giant over the top cake and the colour inside reveals the gender of the baby. There’ s plenty of other bogan style reveals like doing massive burnouts and the colour that flys off the car exhaust is the gender reveal or some lunatics in America caused a massive bushfire in California when they set off colour reveal explosives…yes explosives!!!!!

The parents don’t know the gender prior to these parties…so sometimes the reaction can be cringe-worthy if they are somewhat disappointed. .

Interestingly the woman who’s credited with inventing the craze completely regrets it.

Jenna Karvunidis was blessed with her daughter in 2008 after several painful pregnancy losses.

Before the birth, Jenna and her husband threw a small party, organised a cake and cut into it to find they were expecting a girl.

Credit: Jenna Karvunidis

Never did she realise this was going to be replicated by people everywhere. More than 10 years later, she has watched in horror as the trend morphed into the phenomenon it’s known today.

Writing on Facebook, Jenna said: “I’ve felt a lot of mixed feelings about my random contribution to the culture. It just exploded into crazy after that.

“Literally – guns firing, forest fires, more emphasis on gender than has ever been necessary for a baby.

“Who cares what gender the baby is? We’re with you Jenna…we’re over it…seriously people stop with the craziness.

Credit: Jenna Karvunidis/Facebook