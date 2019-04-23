My Kitchen Rules judge Manu is rumoured to have secured a surprise new job

My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel could be headed for a career change, with reports claiming he is in line to take over as a judge on Australia’s Got Tallent. Manu who currently co-hosts with Pete Evans on My Kitchen Rules and is also a renowned chef is ready for a change.

Manu trained in circus arts for three years before going down the path of cooking. The reboot of Australia’s Got Talent, which is also on Channel 7, goes into planning mode next month,

The show will film the Sydney auditions from May 11-14 and will then head to Melbourne to film on May 22-23.

My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel is well liked among viewers. Picture: Andrew Henshaw