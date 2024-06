In support of this year’s NAIDOC theme, “Keep the fire burning! Black, Loud and Proud”, schools across the Manning will come together to celebrate the continuous and rich culture of the Biripi people.

The 2024 Manning School’s combined NAIDOC event will be held on Tuesday 30th of July, commencing at 10am at the Taree Showground.

Elders, parents/carers, community, stallholders and services are all welcome to partake on the day.