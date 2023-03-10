New Music by Local Artist Jake Davey

One of MAX1073’s favourite local artists Jake Davey is not slowing down!

He has released a new rockin’ country track “Count On A Country Song”.

The catchy track, co-produced by Davey and longtime collaborator Rhys Zacher, epitomizes everything great about modern country music.

With hooks galore and a beat to party to, this is one country song you can count on!

Catch his new single now playing on MAX1073

Also available on all major streaming platforms

by Ashleigh Burgess